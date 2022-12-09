“Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League” Trailer Reveals Kevin Conroy’s Last Stint as Batman

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League received a new trailer during The Game Awards 2022, which confirmed the release date and pays tribute to the late actor Kevin Conroy as Batman.

The trailer premiered last night (December 9) and confirmed that “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” will be released on May 26, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The trailer focused on the appearance of Batman in the game, which the suicide squad must destroy. However, the appearance of the Dark Knight in “Kill the Justice League” seems to be very different from the hero that many fans are familiar with, as he is depicted killing a guard and throwing his body in front of Task Force X.

When the game disappears, Batman says, “I’m revenge. I am the night. I’m Batman,” and a line of text appears, “Thank you, Kevin.”

After the video, The Game Awards host Jeff Cayley confirmed that Conroy voiced the final phrase of the trailer and will voice Batman in “Kill the Justice League”.

Conroy, who voiced Batman in many TV shows and games, including the Arkham series from Rocksteady, the developer of the Justice League, died last month after a battle with cancer.

“Kevin was perfect,” shared Mark Hamill, who often starred alongside Conroy as the Joker. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He genuinely cared about the people around him—his decency shone in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my mood lifted.”

“Kevin was much more than an actor I had the pleasure of choosing and directing — he was my dear friend for more than 30 years, whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds,” said casting and dialogue director Andrea Romano.