Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed Until Spring 2023

Suicide Squad: Rocksteady officially confirms what was already an open secret: the Justice League game will not arrive this year. Everything seemed to indicate that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was not going to arrive on time for this year and it has. After several leaks, Rocksteady has officially announced that the title starring DC villains will not see the light of day until spring 2023. Instead, Warner Bros. Games will release the new title from its Montreal studio, Gotham Knights. The confirmation has come from the hand of Sefton Hill, creative director of the video game.

“We have made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League until spring 2023. I know the delay is frustrating, but we are going to use this time to make the best game we can make. I’m looking forward to unleashing chaos in Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience”.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Rocksteady’s last games were Batman: Arkham VR and Batman: Arkham Knight, which at least for now close this chapter of Bat-Man stories. On this occasion, villains Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark will do their thing in an open world set in the same Arkham universe.

A calendar with powerful releases in 2022

Warner Bros. Games will release several major games in 2022. The long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, TT Games’ most ambitious title to date, debuts on April 5. At FreeGameTips we have had the opportunity to test it and we offer you our first impressions.

On the other hand, Gotham Knights is another product that is planned for this year. The game from the creators of Batman: Arkham Origins will be released on October 25.

Another of the most anticipated games is Hogwarts Legacy, a game set in the 19th century that will allow us to live an unprecedented adventure in the magical universe of Harry Potter. If everything goes according to plan, it will arrive at the end of the year.