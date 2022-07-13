Suicide Squad: Kill Justice League has One Big Secret It Can Hide

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the goal of Task Force X is explicitly stated in the subtitle. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark are tasked with destroying the Justice League, regardless of whether their minds are known to be controlled by Brainiac or not. Few of the Justice League members have already been revealed, such as Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Green Lantern, but it is possible that some others are also being kept secret.

Like other potential Justice League members who may appear in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it’s also possible that Metropolis City will be teeming with other characters that Rocksteady has yet to reveal. Rocksteady’s Batman games were also packed with deep references that acknowledged the existence of other characters in the Arkham Universe. The adoration of Rocksteady laura DC is demonstrated in the Arkhamverse, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see more references or characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s Metropolis.

Players could see other Arkham antagonists in “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”

Since the antagonists of the Arkhamverse are based in Arkham Asylum, or at least in Gotham City, it may be implausible to believe that any of Batman’s supervillains will appear in Metropolis – unless there is a good enough reason for their presence. .

In the events of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Metropolis is under siege by Brainiac, who brought down a seemingly endless horde of purple aliens on the metropolis. This may hardly be anyone’s preferred destination during such a disaster, but there may be some DC antagonists who will want to take advantage of the subsequent disaster. Oswald Cobblepot’s Penguin, for example, can be seen in Metropolis with a branch of North Refrigeration.

It’s unclear exactly why Penguin is in Suicide Squad: Kill Justice League Metropolis, but it’s possible he was there just to oversee operations at North Refrigeration before the invasion began. However, for Rocksteady, it gives a fantastic opportunity to paraphrase the famous antagonist from his Arkhamverse continuity, especially since he is already so prolific throughout the franchise. In addition, it is also an opportunity for Nolan North to reprise the role.

Since the Penguin is included, anyone can guess who else might appear and in what capacity. However, there will be some obvious omissions that Rocksteady is unlikely to repeat; for example, Jonathan Crane’s Scarecrow was an incredibly influential part of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham Knight, but his role as the main antagonist in the latter may eliminate any chance of his immediate appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice. League.

One of the cinematic plot trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League shows Amanda Waller taking every member of Task Force X from Arkham Asylum, except for the Shark King, who arrived from Belle Reve. This is probably an introductory video with no opportunity to explore, but it would be quite typical for Rocksteady to at least nostalgically refer to other Arkham cellmates while they are there.

Lex Luthor may appear in “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”

It’s easy to assume Batman villains will appear, as this has been Rocksteady’s bread and butter for the past decade. But now that the Arkhamverse is moving to Metropolis instead of Arkham Asylum or Gotham City, it will be interesting to see if other antagonists from DC mythology show up. Any antagonists who usually inhabit Metropolis have every chance of being demonstrated or mentioned, especially if they are the key antagonists of any individual Justice League member.

Perhaps the most significant antagonist will be Lex Luthor, who has already been teased as a real character in the Arkham Universe. Batman: Arkham Knight showed the LexCorp skyscraper on Founders Island and even reached the voicemail from Lex himself on Bruce’s answering machine in the Wayne International Plaza penthouse on the same island.

It’s unknown if this tease was ever intended to hint at something significant in a sequel or other sequel, but since Superman is one of the main antagonists players will face in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it’s now likely that his nemesis may return. “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” has been juggling a lot already, just having the Justice League as potential antagonists, as well as Brainiac and all his henchmen, but it’s possible that Lex or the other antagonists entirely could also serve a purpose in the story.