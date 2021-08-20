Suicide Squad: James Gunn Denies Fan Theory About Bolinha

With the release of The Suicide Squad, many people are encountering for the first time several of DC Comics’ not-so-popular villains. And this has also caused many theories to appear on the internet.

However, the film’s director, James Gunn, was quick to deny one of them. On Twitter, a user stated that Bolinha, David Dastmalchian’s character, seems to cling to another secondary character. In the eyes of some fans, this would be a reference to the creator of the DC villain. Gunn then explained that this is not exactly the case.

“I don’t think Bolinha thought about Milton much more than anyone else. But he’s always seizing an opportunity for people to feel sorry for him, hence his ‘connection’. I talked about this with Dastmalchian before filming.”

Previously, Gunn had already commented on this characteristic of the villain.

“Bolinha is great,” explained Gunn. “[While working on the script] I decided to research, ‘Who’s DC’s dumbest character?’ And it was Bolinha. We turn that character, who is sad and pathetic, into a character who is depressed because people think he’s stupid. He has a very tragic story that you learn throughout the film — being able to add depth to that kind of character is a fun thing for me.”

In the same conversation, Dastmalchian actually added that “my character, Abner, is someone who’s lived a lifetime with a lot of pain, a lot of shame, a lot of loneliness because of a condition he has,” noted Dastmalchian.

“This condition was something he decided at one point would be best suited to hurting other people, so that he could get some revenge against a cruel and unjust world. So when we find him stepping into this story, he’s someone who was never a part of anything. That’s why, even in the midst of a lot of misfits and criminals, he may have found himself in one of the first moments of his life when he is part of something”, he added.