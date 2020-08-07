Suicide Squad game confirmed by Rocksteady Games

The “DCnautas” were taken by surprise this Friday morning when developer Rocksteady Games released an image on the official Twitter profile to confirm the date when more details about the Suicide Squad game will be revealed to the public.

The company is already responsible for other big hit titles in the game line focused on DC heroes, like Batman Arkham Knight, which was the last one released by the company before going on a five-year hiatus without introducing any news to fans.

Although the image does not reveal great details about the game’s plot, at first glance, The fact of having a target in the head Superman with the writing “Suicide Squad” can already be a preliminary way of showing how much the audience will be surprised by the content to be implemented in the title.

This news goes against some rumors that arose at the beginning of the year about Rocksteady Games being working on the development of a title focused on the Suicide Squad team. However, no new details had been leaked, not even confirmed by the company so far.

Even without making it clear whether it will be a gameplay, a trailer, or despite initial images in a very short 5-second teaser, Rocksteady has already confirmed that more details will be revealed to the public on August 22, during DC Fandome, which will also to stage a preview of the film Suicide Squad 2, which is being directed by James Gunn, Marvel’s director of Guardians of the Galaxy.



