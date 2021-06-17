Suicide Squad 2: Director Reveals Film Length And Post-Credits Scene

Suicide Squad 2: The film Esquadrão Suicicida (Suicide Squad) made a big splash at the time of its debut. But for better or worse, a lot of people are already eagerly awaiting the premiere of the sequence on HBO Max. And now, less than two months from the release date, film director James Gunn has released the production runtime: two hours and 12 minutes.

“I wrote, filmed and edited the best movie I could and it ended up being that long. No one planned it to be that long,” Gunn explained on Twitter after being questioned by a fan. Gunn also confirmed that the film will feature a post-scene. credits.

It is noteworthy that the production is rated ‘R’ in the United States. This means that the film is recommended for people over 18 or, in the case of minors, only accompanied by parents. The Motion Picture Association explained that the decision was made taking into account the various scenes of nudity, sex and drug abuse.

The Suicide Squad 2 Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Taika Waititi and Sylvester Stallone. The film opens Aug. 6 on HBO Max and in theaters.