Suga’s physical characteristic that will steal your heart

Min Yoongi has some details that speak of his personality, he knows more about the body of the BTS member.

The rapper of the Bangtan Sonyeondan is one of the most experienced musicians in the middle of the music industry, at his young age he has many songs registered under his identity, he has collaborated with great international and South Korean artists.

Suga uses many electronic tools to make his tracks come true, in addition to having a large recording studio to experiment with styles, mix sounds and finally share his songs with the public that admires him and faithfully follows his solo career and with his companions. from Big Hit Entertainment.

There are some characteristics that define Suga, such as his extremely white skin, his gaze, the shape of his smile, his adorable height and other curiosities that are part of his anatomy, but there is a part of his body that is visible from the public and talks a lot about Agust D.

The performer of ‘Daechwita’ has very big hands, a quality that always accompanies him wherever he goes and that he reveals in all his activities on and off stage.

Suga’s hands measure approximately 19 cm and according to scholars on the subject of the meaning of physical characteristics, the hands of the BTS member indicate someone with a creative personality, who likes to experiment, supportive, strong, focused and always seeks to improve. in what it does. Do you think these elements suit the character of the rapper?

The Bangtan Boy’s fingers are very defined, long and thin, Min likes to keep his nails clean, neat, his veins are also marked and due to his skin tone, his knuckles are usually red.

In some videos that circulate on the Internet, you can see how the idol originally from the city of Daegu takes his cell phone and can hold it perfectly along with just one hand. OMG!

Another member of the Bangtan Boys that has great limbs is the Golden Maknae, since Jungkook’s hands measure 18.8 centimeters, which refers to a person who has no problems socializing, likes to compete and always win.

ARMY, how much do you know about the Bangtan Boys? We invite you to visit, TEST: Can you recognize the BTS members by their hands? Put all your fan knowledge to the test!



