Suga’s most motivating tips, it will become your inspiration!

Suga has various phrases that are a source of inspiration for many BTS fans.

Suga is the BTS member who has conquered ARMY’s ears with her perfect rapping style. He is the preferred idol of thousands around the world.

But Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga, is also a great composer. He created several songs that were later sung by various artists, one of which was IU.

For young people struggling to live life, Suga has several words of wisdom that can make them never give up.

Suga’s best tips for youth

Quoted by the Koreaboo media, these are some of Suga’s wise quotes for young people about the struggle for life.

“Anxiety and loneliness is something we have to deal with forever. It is the way we solve these things that has meaning and is something we have to learn throughout our lives,” the idol said in an interview for Yeonhap News in 2018.

“Our situations and emotions are different every time, and overcoming this problem is what we call life. So through this interview I want to tell everyone that I’m worried too and you too, let’s find and study this together,” stated the rapper to Yeonhap News.

On BTS’s latest album “BE”, the new release includes important messages from Suga for his thousands of followers.

“Your emotions will catch you first and upset you. When a thought is planted, you will not be able to stop the bloom of growing anxiety. Depression is a momentary emotion. It burns out the bloom of anxiety. That’s the closest thing to me.” voiced the BangTan Boy on the new album.

She previously revealed her favorite lyrics on Twitter and gave strength to those who were having a hard time.

“‘Live how you want, it’s yours. Don’t try too hard, lose.’ These are my favorite lyrics from all of our songs. These are the words I want to say to us, words that have had to work hard since our school days. That’s it! ours! Against everything! “wrote Suga.

Suga uses the experiences and struggles of her life and shares them with the world through her music as a way to help those in similar situations or in need of hope. Do you consider Suga as an inspiration in your life?



