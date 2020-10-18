Suga’s injury and the catharsis that made him a musician

Some time ago Suga had a life-changing injury, but he took it on impulse and became a great BTS idol.

Suga has an incredible talent for singing, but also for writing, the best of all is that the music of the BTS idol serves him as a catharsis, so he writes to vent.

The BigHit group has created a message of self-love and self-improvement for ARMY through their various releases and the phrase of “Love YourSelf”, exposing their fears and insecurities, not only in group projects, but also in individual mixtapes, such as. Suga, who is known for the crude and realistic way in which he narrates his rhymes with his alter ego “Agust D”.

Like any person, the stories of effort, obstacles and painful moments came to the life of Suga, the idol of BTS, problems that he has managed to overcome and that have helped him grow as a person and professionally, whose consequences he managed to transform into something positive that he has managed to express through music.

It is known that “Agust D” portrays the criticism and contempt that the idol received before debuting, showing that he is now a strong and recognized person, but in addition to being a great strength, he has also reflected the way in which pain has made him more empathic with others and a source of inspiration for his lyrics.

The injury that changed Suga’s life

Suga took on all these difficulties, including a life-changing injury, when Suga had to work as a delivery boy to pay for his studies, while he was a trainee at BigHit.

His family couldn’t afford support for him, so he decided to find a part-time job; However, the risk of his work caught up with him and he suffered an accident when a car hit him, since then Suga has had a shoulder injury.

The aftermath of his injury is still present, but Yoongi found the best way to deal with it: catharsis. The idol is characterized by being deep in emotions when he writes, so in lyrics such as “First Love” the phrase: “Grab my shattered shoulder, I can’t go on” talks about his struggle not to give up despite the pain and now it has become the mainstay of ARMY.

Songs like “Tomorrow” and “The Last” are a reflection of what Suga, the idol of BTS, went through emotionally after the accident, as it caused him insecurities and realized the importance of mental health. The shoulder injury made him feel weak, but gave him strength and great inspiration.



