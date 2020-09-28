Suga’s “Daechwita” named best MV of 2020

Netizens think SUGA’s ‘Daechwita’ is the best MV released in 2020.

As we approach the final months of 2020, netizens are talking about the most memorable MVs (Music Videos) released throughout the year. On a popular community forum, a netizen shared the opinion that SUGA’s (aka Agust D) mixtape song “Daechwita” is the best MV of the year, both visually and thematically.

The netizen shared a series of screenshots of the MV, as well as some aesthetically pleasing GIFs.

What meaning did you give to Suga’s MV?

They also wrote: “By the way, during SUGA’s first mixtape promotions he had blonde hair (in 2016) and this mixtape is just a sequel. The blonde despot found in this MV is SUGA from his first mixtape and the man from black hair is the real king. So the message is that the SUGA from the 1st mixtape is a fake king, brought down by the black hair SUGA … the real king … ”

The publication was welcomed by numerous viewers who comment that the images of this MV of Suga are incredible, that even the sequence looks like a movie, on the other hand the acting and ingenuity of Suga, also known as Agust D, was applauded, some users They commented “my heart beats every time I see him” because Suga’s performance is surprising and great.

Other users compared this MV of the idol of BTS, Suga, with a Netflix production, ensuring that it was well done and that it used a color palette that suits him very well, in addition to the lighting and textures that stand out.

Other netizens praised the MV more than the song, assuring that although the song was good, the MV is much better.

Do you agree that “Daechwita” was one of the best MV of the year 2020? What is your favorite MV released this year so far?



