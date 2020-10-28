Suga: Youtuber teaches fans how to dress rapper style

To follow the style of rapper Suga, a YouTuber has made content that will undoubtedly help you to look sensational just like Min Yoon Gi.

Understanding each of the fans, YouTuber Jennifer Lai put together a few different Suga-inspired outfits, in which you don’t need to use Japanese streetwear brands or high-end luxury accessories to recreate his style.

In the first outfit, Lai opted for a casual black monochrome look, in which she wore a black Urban Outfitters baseball cap, a super signature Min Yoon Gi touch.

In addition, Lai combined a loose and short t-shirt from American Apparel with high-waisted shorts from H & Mm but if you have a similar one at home, it’s great you can use them and to finish Suga’s style, wear sandals.

Dress like suga

In the second suit option, Lai changed the black shirt for an oversized white Anti Social Social Club shirt. The third and final look to look like Min Yoon Gi consisted of a plain white T-shirt, a perforated black baseball cap, and an oversized black and white flannel top and thrift.

The YouTuber wore a black mask to match the style of the BTS rapper in the photo but although the video was filmed in 2017, in these times of pandemic it is perfect, remember that in South Korea and Asian cultures wear a mask when being sick is a habit long before COVID-19.

In a more recent video titled “How to Dress Like BTS” posted on March 9, 2020, Lai designed a more sophisticated style inspired by Suga.

In a perfect fall and winter outfit, the YouTuber paired a slim black turtleneck sweater with high-waisted leather pants. She was wearing a stylish black Berksha coat.

As for shoes, she opted for some chunky platform oxfords from Dolls Kill, but classic black oxfords or boots would work too. For accessories, she used a newsboy cap and burgundy Angela Roi handbag.



