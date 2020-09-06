Suga wanted to give up on his dream but continued

After multiple problems Suga was about to abandon his dreams, but thanks to this person he continued to become the BTS idol that he is today.

The BTS idols’ journey to stardom is worthy of admiration, as all of the members, especially Suga, have had to face difficult situations on their way to debut.

Mnet’s TMI News decided to take a look at Suga’s journey to debut and found out that the BTS idol had a difficult journey getting to where he is now.

When Suga was in sixth grade, he decided to become a rapper after listening to Epik High’s “Fly.” Since then, music has become Suga’s life and he decided to go to Seoul with the dream of becoming a producer. He would eventually become a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment.

When he was in Seoul, he had financial problems. You often have to decide if you want to use the money you have for food or for the bus. Even though Suga was selling songs at the time, he was often cheated on.

Suga was about to give up his dreams

When he was a trainee, Min Yoongi had to work part time because he didn’t have enough money to support himself and had to pay his school fees.

When Suga was working as a delivery boy, he had an accident and as a result injured his shoulder. The doctor told him not to do any activities that could put stress on his shoulders.

Due to his injury and all his financial problems, Suga decided that it would be better if he stopped being a trainee.

However, Bang Si Hyuk stopped Suga and told him that he was willing to wait for his shoulder to heal. He even paid all of Suga’s school fees so he wouldn’t have to worry too much about money.

Due to Bang Si Hyuk’s kindness, Suga stayed at Big Hit Entertainment. Bang Si Hyuk was also the reason why Suga became a BTS idol instead of a producer, which ended up being a good decision.



