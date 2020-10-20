Suga: trendy style inspired by a DC superhero

Suga shouts from the rooftops who is the DC superhero from which he inspires his fashion style.

When it comes to fashion, it is definite that each of the members of BTS has their own style, but this time, in La Verdad Noticias, we will focus on one of the three rappers of the group, Suga.

Mi Yoong Gi, is considered as the wild resident of the group, which performs songs like “Boy With Luv”, “On” and “Dynamite” with the other members of BTS and even participating in the writing process.

The style of the Daechwita interpreter is so peculiar that it goes beyond the lyrics of the songs, in fact he has made it known that he is inspired by one of the superheroes of the DC world.

Who is Suga’s fashion inspiration?

From simply hanging out during live broadcasts to performing on stage for thousands of fans, there are a few different fashionistas. During an interview with GQ, each of the BTS members talked about their fashion inspirations.

For J-Hope he included himself. Jungkook said that BTS leader RM gave him some inspiration. As for Suga, he mentioned that he was one of his favorite superheroes, Batman from The Dark Knight.

“He’s one of the few superheroes who’s a weak human, and I like that about him,” Suga said.

“My mother was very fond of clothes, so when I was a child, I was almost always very well dressed,” Suga continued. “When I was a teenager, I preferred flashier clothing but now that I am an adult, I value comfort in my outfit. I wear what makes me feel comfortable. ”

This darkness and mystery definitely translates into Suga’s solo music, released under the stage name Agust D. During May 2020, he released his second D-2 mixtape, along with the music video for “Daechwita.”

The members of BTS are known for taking bold risks with fashion. In fact, in the music video for “Dynamite”, each of them wore colorful retro clothing to create the vibe of the song.

For Suga, that includes purple, black, blonde, pink, and even green colors. For the music video for “Daechwita”, Suga sported a scar on his eye.



