Suga: This Actor Will Play BTS’s Idol In The YOUTH Drama

BTS will have their own drama, which even already has a name, but who will play Suga’s cute rapper?

Practically everything is ready, BTS will have their own Drama and the cast to find the actors who will play the group idols have been revealed, that is why we could not miss this opportunity to let you know who Suga will be in YOUTH.

BigHit continues with the preparations for their new BTS releases, but not only that but now they will even have their own merchandise, comeback with their album “BE”, but the most surprising thing is their own K-Drama.

ARMY is incredibly excited to find out how BTS’s story will be told in the new Drama, and since the boys will not act, artists have been found to play them, so now we tell you who will be Min Yoong Gi and the rest of the members.

Suga and the rest of BTS on YOUTH

Suga and the rest of BTS on YOUTH

As every day in La Verdad Noticia we strive to bring interesting facts about the members of BTS, so we leave you the list of confirmed interpreters for the YOUTH Drama, including the interpreter of Daechwita.

Noh Jing Hyun will play rapper Suga, a character with a dark past that makes him the victim of rumors about being a murderer, he always takes refuge playing the piano, but everything will change when he meets Jungkook.

Seo Ji Hoon, will play Jin, whose character is a boy who lives under the shadow of his father and does not dare to express his own emotions, everything changes when he meets others.

Kim Yoon Woo will be playing the role of Jimin, someone who has suffered during his youth and causes trauma and who struggles to have his own identity.

Jeon Ji Seo will be Jungkook and his story in the drama will be of someone who does not know what happiness is and constantly wonders the purpose of being alive.

J-Hope will be personified by Ahn Ji Ho, within the story he will be abandoned in an amusement park, but despite this he is someone who remains positive about life.

V will be played by Jung Woo, who lives with his alcoholic father and whose mother abandoned them. The seven will get to know each other and change their lives forever.

Seo Yung will be playing RM, a boy who focuses on being the top of his class, has several part-time jobs, but wants to live a normal life.

Now we can only imagine how the plot of this new BTS Drama will be developed, which will undoubtedly be a success.



