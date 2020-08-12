Suga songs that will love him with unwavering originality

These Suga songs have perfectly reflected his unwavering authenticity, which will make it difficult not to fall in love with BTS’s idol.

There’s a reason BTS’s Suga calls his studio Genius Lab – anything he creates becomes an instant hit with fans. His skills in rapping, singing, producing and writing songs do not go unnoticed by ARMY, who take the time to tear apart each of his tracks to find the deeper meaning behind them.

Through honest lyrics that capture his innermost feelings, Suga’s solo songs guide listeners through his challenging journey to the top of the international charts. Regardless, Suga maintained his authenticity as an artist, and that quality continues to resonate deeply with fans to this day.

So far, Suga is credited with more than 100 songs as a producer and songwriter. His different characters like Suga and Agust D have allowed him to experiment with different themes, concepts and sounds throughout his career. Since he’s a talented musician who can do a little bit of everything, that makes him one of the most sought-after artists on today’s music market. He has already collaborated with big stars like Halsey, MAX, and IU, and that’s just one peak of his impressive discography.

Suga’s songs tell a lot of stories, and what fans appreciate about all of them is that they don’t save anything. From feeling insecure about the future and frustrated by enemies unnecessarily criticizing him, to being proud of his success and wanting to flaunt it, Suga’s lyrics are as authentic as can be. These are some of Suga’s best solo projects that show his vulnerability.

April 2015: “Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment In Life”

Fans know that Suga is a huge basketball fan, so using his love of the sport as a metaphor for life’s challenges in BTS’s “Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment In Life” is very meaningful. “What I’m shooting at the rim are my innumerable thoughts and worries. I pretend to know the world, but my body isn’t ready yet. Shoot, the court is my playground,” Suga raps on the court.

These “worries” are the pressures you feel to be successful. Although his passion makes him happy, he believes that he will not live up to the expectations of society. After much thought, you decide to trust your instincts and ignore the noise. “I ask myself again, am I happy now? The answer is already there, I am happy,” he says at the end, coming to the conclusion that everyone is on their own path and the definition of success is not the same at all.

August 2016: “Agust D”

In a May 22 interview with TIME, Suga explained that while his characters Suga and Agust D sing about “dreams and hope,” there is a big difference in the way he presents those themes depending on the person he’s using. “There is so much more that I can express openly and I can show a more raw side of myself (with Agust D),” Suga said.

On his debut mixtape, which reached number 3 on the Billboard World Albums chart two years after its original release in 2016, Suga chronicles his rise to stardom and how he used to question whether he could ever succeed as an artist, but through From perseverance and dedication he managed to emerge victorious.

Despite what others may think, it was not easy for him to get to his position and he continues to work hard every day to maintain his upward momentum. “Because I’m busy 24/7? What break? I hope those idiots who have missed their opportunities keep company,” Suga tells his enemies in the title track.

October 2016: “First Love”

Once again, Suga uses another of his passions as a metaphor for hislife experiences. This time, he says that the piano was his “first love” because it was a form of escapism during his early childhood days. When he played, he felt that nothing in the world could interrupt his moment of peace. As he grew older, he began to doubt himself while pursuing music for real, causing him to take a step back from his passion. Regardless of how you feel, Suga knows that music will always be there to welcome you with open arms.

“Even when I pushed you away, even when I resented meeting you, you were firmly by my side.” Suga says of the instrument. “My birth and the end of my life. You will be there to watch over everything.”

August 2018: “Trivia: Seesaw”

Suga maintains the symbolism in “Seesaw,” in which he compares a difficult relationship to a complicated seesaw game in which no one wants to get off. “A seesaw game that repeats itself. It’s about time we put an end to it,” he raps.

Despite the fact that they no longer feel the same about each other and argue constantly, two lovers can’t seem to part because they have become so used to each other. “A competition between us that turned into a blaze, igniting fights. It will only end if someone gets out of here,” says Suga.

Although he knows the other person will get hurt if he “pulls away”, Suga finds the courage first and leaves.

February 2020: “Interlude: Shadow”

In “Interlude: Shadow”, Suga finds himself at a crossroads again. Now that he’s at the top, he’s afraid of losing everything he’s worked for. “I can jump in the air but I can also jump,” he says, not knowing exactly why he feels that way. “You have a big house, big cars, big rings. All the things you wanted, you have them all. So what’s the problem?”

Suga’s “Shadow” comeback trailer expresses his dark thoughts about fame so beautifully through haunting images that it feels like he’s constantly under a microscope. Fans loved the video so much that it helped it reach nearly 20 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest premiere for a BTS comeback trailer.

May 2020: “D-2”

Suga also reflects on his growth on his second mixtape, D-2. On the project’s lead single “Daechwita”, Suga shows a more confident side of himself, recognizing that he deserves all his success, despite what his enemies say. “Put the past in a chest of rice. I’m about to dine on what I know is mine. Shut up, yeah, you call me a puppy, I was born a tiger,” Suga raps, showing that he is a fighter who continues to overcome difficult situations.

In a May 22 interview with Billboard, Suga explained that he felt “more relaxed” creating D-2 because he did not hold to certain expectations. “My previous mixtape was more focused on being better at rap, better at making music, sound, mixing, mastering, etc. I’ve worked on a lot more projects since then and I didn’t really try to be perfect. Perfection is an elusive term. . I just did the best I could, “he said.

“Daechwita” debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, while D-2 rose to No. 1 on the World Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

Suga has come a long way from his early days, and while he’s gradually learning to put his worries aside and trust himself, he’s not afraid to admit that he still feels insecure from time to time. His authenticity and sincerity is evident in his music, which is just one of many reasons why ARMY will never leave his side.



