Suga showing a force control of the superpower of gravity?

During a presentation on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ it was seen that Suga can defy gravity.

Images from BTS’s second performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ surprised fans of the K-pop bada as they could clearly appreciate that Min Yoongi, better known as Suga has a super power, the ability to challenge! the gravity!.

So far we know that Suga is a talented rapper, songwriter and musician, but on the second day of BTS Week he showed a skill that ARMY was unaware of.

To better understand what we are talking about, you have to know that at the beginning of ‘HOME’ there is a large room that turns, inside it are the BTS boys, who struggle to stay standing, because the set was built to create a stunning illusion.

Suga’s new ability

It was then that this amazing ability of Suga was discovered, since despite the fact that the room was turning and the rest of the boys were leaning towards new places, Suga kept on a wall, when it was even managed to reach 90 degrees.

And it is that Jimin at a certain moment leaned next to his partner like J-Hope but both had difficulties to stay on their feet, except for Suga.

Just for example, here is the moment when Suga reveals her super power.

When this new ability of Suga was seen, it impressed his fans, who quickly took to their social networks and talked about how Suga was able to stay in a difficult position, of course, although for a short period.

It is worth mentioning that BTS is on a tour of the United States, where it will be part of 5 shows on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’; Tuesday being the second show on the program.



