Suga reveals the sad downside of being famous.

BTS has garnered great fame, however this hasn’t been easy for idols, especially Suga.

In recent years, BTS has established themselves as a band to be reckoned with. They went from being just another K-pop group to a worldwide phenomenon.

At the heart of BTS’s fame are seven members who became the center of attention as teenagers and young adults. While many people would love to reach BTS’s level of popularity, being famous is not an easy task to navigate. Rapper Suga once talked about the effect fame has had on him and the heartbreaking downside of being an international star.

How did BTS get famous?

BTS wasn’t always the popular boy band that we know today. When they debuted in South Korea in 2013, they were greeted with very little fanfare and attention. This is because they came from a small entertainment company that didn’t have much in terms of money and resources. BTS found themselves competing against boy bands that had the backing of richer and more influential labels.

To stand out from the crowd, BTS decided to do things differently from other groups. They made music with authentic lyrics about their experiences and problems faced by young people, which helped them connect with fans. Additionally, BTS also used social media to share images, post videos, and interact with followers frequently.

By 2015, their popularity was growing in South Korea as BTS began to receive more and more attention. It wasn’t long before BTS won numerous awards and took high positions on the music charts.

This eventually led to their international success in 2017 when the group won an award at the Billboard Music Awards. Since then, they have proven to be superstars who have countless fans in every corner of the world.

Suga revealed the downside of fame

With so many fans everywhere, it’s no secret that BTS can’t expect to have privacy in the same way that most average people can. For Suga, this is something he has grappled with over the years.

“I’m really jealous of people who can go out to eat, travel, go to the movies with friends and things like that,” Suga said in an episode of the 2020 BTS documentary series Break the Silence. “Those things are really special to me because I find them difficult to do.”

He added: “It’s not easy, so those things seem very special to me. I envy others for this. You win as much as you lose, and vice versa. It is a waste of the ordinary. That has been the biggest change. What is common to others is special to me, while what is special to others is very common to me. ”

Jungkook has also spoken about the burden of fame

This wasn’t the first time that a BTS member spoke about the challenges of fame.

In 2019, Jungkook shared that he faces a lot of pressure to maintain a certain image and not disappoint his fans. He told Paper Magazine: “I realized that I should think twice before doing anything and not forget where I am, no matter what situation I am in. The pressure is always there.”



