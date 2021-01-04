Suga reveals how he felt watching BTS’s performances without him

BTS rapper explained the process his rehab goes through since surgery and how he’s coped with it

Suga has already had his first appearances in front of cameras since his surgery, but the idol claims that his recovery continues and it will take him a little longer, when will he be together with BTS again?

The member of the most popular K-Pop group of the moment faced difficulties during the year that has just come to an end. In addition to the challenges and changes that the situation in the world implied , Yoongi had shoulder surgery that kept him away from the group’s promotions since a little before the launch of BE, so he had to observe many of BTS’s performances through television.

Suga said in an interview on Weverse that his shoulder continues to improve steadily, but he did not deny his impatience to remove the splint because he thinks it will be easier to resume activities when he does not have it.

Despite this, he knows that it will take several months until he has fully recovered and he is willing to take the time that is necessary, since if he does not obtain a 100% rehabilitation he could require another surgery later.

SUGA TALKS ABOUT WHAT IT’S LIKE TO SEE BTS ON STAGE WITHOUT HIM

The end of the year season was filled with magnificent performances through various award shows and special concerts, Bangtan Sonyeondan prepared for all of them, but Yoongi had to watch it from the TV.

The rapper pointed out that he can’t say it was great to see his fellow members without him as he could feel a void. Suga commented that he did not perceive it as something missing when he was not there, but that the team changed before it.



