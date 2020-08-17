Suga responds to someone worried about his “ugliness”

BTS’s Suga gave a memorable response to a trainee who was concerned about his appearance and won the standing ovations from ARMY.

The ARMY and netizens applauded Suga for his responses during an episode of ‘I-LAND’ featuring all of the BTS idols.

In the most recent episode of the Mnet survival show, BTS idols became main mentors for the trainees and gave them advice.

What did Suga reply?

When K, one of the trainees, shared that he is often jealous of other trainees who are “much prettier”, Suga immediately responded with the comment, “Don’t you see how someone like me debuted too?”

J-Hope quickly continued: “Me too, hyung, me too! Look at me and have hope.”

In this scene, the ARMY and netizens commented that it is people like Suga who “really have confidence” who manage to conquer, they also commented that BTS members generally have a good mood to “laugh at their own past, including unflattering photos of themselves. ”

One netizen commented, “BTS members are rarely bothered by issues related to appearances. They are only sensitive when their main calling (music, etc.) is ignored.”

During this episode, Suga also made humorous comments that brightened the mood. When idol V, who added that it is “more important to have your individual charm than to be handsome,” Suga said, “You can say that because you have individual charm and good looks at the same time.”

With RM, who remarked that he is an “inadequate leader” himself, Suga quickly defended him saying, “That’s a true leader.”

ARMY Cheers towards Suga

Some of the ARMY comments highlighted that could be read: “It’s great to see them really promoting the idea of ​​’Love Yourself’ while showing love for each other as a group.”

“It’s when you don’t really care about your appearance at all instead of fooling yourself that you’re handsome, that’s really high self-esteem.”

“He’s still handsome, but he’s sooo honest. Witty too.” “What a great mind”

Check out the full clip from the episode where Suga responds!



