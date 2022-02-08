Suga remembers Agust D and unleashes suspicions of his third mixtape

ARMY love all musical facets of BTS idols, when will we see Suga as Agust D again? The rapper could be back with his third mixtape in no time according to these clues.

Almost two years have passed since D-2 was released, Suga’s second mixtape taking on his guise as Agust D not only caught ARMY’s attention but also had amazing achievements that left their mark.

Several of the members of BTS have presented this type of solo projects and some of them are still pending, but recently some signs emerged that raised suspicions about a new mixtape by Yoongi.

We know that the singer is always working on new music, but what started the rumors that another solo release from the idol is coming?

AGUST D’S NEW MIXTAPE COULD BE RELEASED VERY SOON

As you well know, the members of BTS now have their own personal accounts on Instagram, Suga is becoming more and more active on the social network and in his most recent posts we find two photos from the D-2 era.

The images were accompanied by a description where a letter D simply appears and in both cases they have received millions of likes from fans.

In addition, previously he also shared a photograph in the recording studio, the shot was published on January 26 and also on that occasion it was considered that it could be Yoongi’s new solo songs, will it be?

SUGA FROM BTS TALKS ABOUT AGUST D AND WHAT WE WILL SEE NEXT

Some time ago, a statement from the singer-songwriter aroused the curiosity of ARMY, because on one occasion after releasing D-2, he commented that he already had 8 songs ready to show the fans, so if he wanted he could release the third mixtape.

On the other hand, in a live broadcast Suga said that there was another name for Agust D when he had black hair, however he did not reveal it and pointed out that he would make it known in the next mixtape. In the midst of so many possible clues and references, the rumors and suspicions have not been long in coming and we would certainly love to have a new release from this idol very soon.

Meanwhile, we invite you to learn a series of curiosities and interesting facts about Daechwita, a melody by Yoongi.