Suga reacts to BangTan Boys nomination

Suga was one of the BTS members who most expected the group to be nominated at the Grammys.

BTS became a trend on social media after it was announced that they were nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards, news that filled the band’s fans with excitement. How did Suga and J-Hope react when they found out about everything? The idols sent emotional messages to ARMY.

BTS’s first GRAMMY nomination was a moment that idols waited for for a long time. In recent years and after the popularity of the boy band grew uncontrollably, the constant desire was born that one day the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan would be considered by the Recording Academy as part of the nominees for this award.

On numerous occasions, the BTS members talked about how much getting a Grammy nomination would mean to them and assured that they wouldn’t give up until they did.

After the list of nominees was announced, Jungkook, RM, V, and Jimin shared a couple of videos on their Twitter account where they revealed their reaction to hearing “BTS” on television.

The idols couldn’t help but scream with excitement and also left an emotional message for their fans thanking them for all their support. But what were Suga, J-Hope and Jin doing at the time?

This is how Suga and J-Hope reacted to BTS’s nomination

Through the Weverse platform, Suga wrote some words directed at ARMY. The rapper confessed that he had missed the moment when the nominees were announced, due to the exhaustion he felt caused by the rehabilitation of his surgery, Yoongi fell asleep while waiting for the truth about the possible 7 nominations of BTS to be revealed.

However, hearing this great news has given Suga all the strength and motivation he needed to move on and return to his activities alongside BTS.

“Someone fell asleep while waiting due to being tired from morning rehab, that’s me … I have a reason to work even harder in rehab. ARMY, thank you very much! Let’s enjoy this day,” wrote the artist.

J-Hope also made an adorable appearance on Twitter, where he shared a very short video where we can see him jumping with joy that characterizes him. Hobi titled the clip as: “Leaving for the Grammys.”

J-Hope also shared a couple of photos on Weverse where he mentioned that his tears couldn’t stop falling. Lovely!

BigHit Entertainment issued a brief statement about the nomination of BTS, the boys left a message for ARMY where they once again thanked the opportunity they were given to make their dream possible and assured that they are very moved by this news.



