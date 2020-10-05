Suga participates in Tik Tok’s Dynamite Competition

Although he seems a bit grumpy, Suga, the idol of BTS, looked more adorable than ever on Tik Tok’s Dynamite Challenge.

After BTS’s J-Hope rocked up the Dynamite Challenge on Tik Tok with V, the rapper tried his hand at the challenge once again and this time, he had Suga for company. In the video he features the two rappers, adorably known together as “Sope.”

In the video, Hobi is seen wearing a white shirt under a blue sweater along with a pair of black pants. On the other hand, Min Yoongi was sporting an emerald sweater with a pair of black pants. The duo are really embracing fall vibes!

The video begins with Hobi dancing to the lines, “na-na, na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na” before giving the floor to Suga, who seems to be timid with the beat or a little grumpy. and returns the camera to Hobi who continues dancing.

The camera swivels into empty space, and out of nowhere, the lovable Min Yoongi runs past the lens to leave you divided. Hobi follows him out of the video. But it doesn’t end there!

BTS idol Suga returns for a quick pose before the video ends. Check out the funny video below:

🎥|| Atualização do TikTok oficial dos meninos!! Yoongi e Hobi postaram um vídeo fazendo transições com Dynamite✨@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/ZWjm5fOHda — ᴮᴱ Wings Brazil ⟭⟬⁷ (@WingsBrazilBTS) October 4, 2020

BTS’s success with Dynamite

BTS has been breaking records with Dynamite. The boy band has been to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 three times and also tops the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. BTS became the first group to top all three charts simultaneously.

While on YouTube, it broke a lot of records on debut day and weekend, Dynamite MV boasts the amount of 436 million views, so far.

Can you get enough of dynamite? We know not! How does the song make you feel?




