Suga gave a mini acoustic concert for ARMY

Suga proved that he is a musical genius, the BTS rapper was sharing with his fans through a live broadcast on the VLive platform, the idol of the Bangtan Boys performed several songs with his guitar.

The boys of BTS are promoting the next premiere of ‘BE’, their third album of the year 2020. The company band Big Hit Entertainment is going to conquer the music charts with their album.

Preparations for the Bangtan Boys’ comeback are well underway and Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM have already shared some details of this musical project with which they will close their year.

In the past few days, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga have separately organized live broadcasts to meet ARMY from all over the world. K-pop singers and rappers surprise audiences with their talents and personality.

SUGA PLAYS GUITAR FOR ARMY IN A LIVE

A few hours ago, Min Yoongi invited his followers to join a live video through the VLive platform, the idol managed to gather more than 5 million viewers, Agust D wanted to create a different aura and took out his guitar to entertain the clip.

The ‘Blueberry Eyes’ interpreter looked very elegant, he wore a totally black look, with a casual shirt and a formal jacket, the guitar of the boy from the city of Daegu was the same tone, so everything went perfectly.

Suga played some songs that ARMY asked him in the comment section and some tracks that he shared with netizens were: ‘Dynamite’, ‘Seesaw’, ‘Savage Love’, ‘Eight’ his collaboration with IU and a small cover of ‘Becoming Dust ‘, original song by Kim Kwangseok.

The BTS member looked very focused on drawing the chords of the string instrument well and that professionalism conquered the hearts of ARMY, who at all times were happy to see the impressive musical talent of the BTS rapper.



