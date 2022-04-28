Suga from BTS will perform in MV That That with PSY, the teaser made a lot of noise

Suga is part of the first scenes of That That were shown, the teaser of PSY’s return attracted attention and became very popular among fans. Watch the music video trailer here.

A few days ago at Nation Rex, we told you that PSY has prepared his long-awaited comeback and has gathered great stars for the album he will release. However, the last revealed single is exactly the main single that he worked on with Suga from BTS.

Initially, the rapper was noted as the producer of the song That That, but as the details of the melody are revealed, we will also learn more about Yoongi’s role in this exciting collaboration.

It turns out that Shuga not only produced this track, but also sings several verses, and if that’s not enough, he appears in the official video clip!

SUGA AND PSY MADE THIS TEASER VERY POPULAR ON THE INTERNET

So far, only some improvements to this MV have been released, but in the new video teaser, some scenes where Suga and PSY appear together in front of the cameras have been released, which has caused a lot of impact on different platforms.

The clip was among the trends on YouTube, but the most amazing thing is that it reached this goal just 12 hours after the premiere. This is not the only application where he conquered fans, because in TikTok the clip exceeded 4.5 million views.

THIS SHOWS US SUGA AND PSY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE OLD WEST

What did we see in the new That That teaser? The clip begins with PSY surrounded by dancers who perform the same energetic steps in perfect coordination, surrounded by sand and buildings in the old Western style.

After that, Suga appears, while PSY wears a blue denim shirt, BTS idol wears a white suit and an animal print shirt. Although they initially appear inside the building, we also see them inside the car and even against the blue sky.

On the other hand, we told you that Suga didn’t know that he would be collaborating with PSY, he knows the story behind That That.