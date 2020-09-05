Suga falls in love with ARMY with his natural complexion

What a beautiful complexion Suga has! The ARMY is surprised by the skin of the BTS member.

Like other Kpop idols, BTS always appears in front of fans and the public in the most perfect and thoughtful way. Thanks to the divine makeup, all the members of this famous group look more handsome and extremely attractive.

However, many people will surely wonder what BTS will look like with their naked faces.

Perhaps there is no need to be curious for long because the 7 members of the K-Pop group used to confidently show their naked faces on TV or social media. So now BTS has shown their true beauty on their most recent show “In The Soop”.

Suga and his beautiful complexion

Although not an exceptional male beauty, Suga’s natural rustic image surprised BTS the most. The rapper has surprisingly smooth, white skin that even looks radiant.

You must also be surprised by Suga’s perfectly beautiful skin without makeup. This guy has also repeatedly made it to the best events with the most amazing naked face.

Suga’s bare face looks no different from his carefully made-up face on stage. In particular, the rapper’s skin is white and still soft enough to glow. With his bare face, Suga looks cute, gentle, and sensitive.



