Suga Facts You Should Know, Personality, Love Life

These are 10 essential facts about Suga that BTS’s ARMY should know, ranging from his shy personality to his love life.

The Bangtan Boys, popularly known as the BTS boy band, are a phenomenon of our time. This group from South Korea has caught the world’s attention with their music and youthful charms. Among the seven members of the group is Suga, originally named Min Yoon-gi, who is primarily the rapper of the group.

It’s no wonder fans want to know more about their favorite BTS idols, so here’s a little treat for Suga fans.

Suga has no time for love

The BTS members have maintained that they don’t have time to date. Suga told ELLE Girl Russia that he works all day from morning to night, then repeats the same thing every day. This leaves the members with little to no time for romance.

Suga refuses tattoos

BTS idol Suga has never gotten a tattoo, but thinks that a tattoo can be interpreted negatively. He had plans to get a small and discreet one but he doesn’t want to be “frowned upon” when doing charity work.

Suga writes from the heart

Your writing process has evolved over time. Suga mentioned that now he tries to write from his heart. This is how his lyrics can reflect a more intimate, dark and contemplative side and to tell the truth, it is thanks to this that his songs have achieved incredible success.

Susga is candid about mental health

Suga is a strong advocate for mental health. He was quoted, “We think that people who have the platform to talk about those things should really talk more, because they say depression is something that you go to the hospital and they diagnose, but you can’t really know until the doctor speaks. with you”.

He is well aware of the influence and reach he has, and goes out of his way to use it to end stigmas around mental health, “When celebrities talk about it, if they talk about depression, for example, like if it were a common cold, then it becomes an increasingly accepted topic, to accept that if it is a common disorder ”

Suga’s passions

His diverse interests include basketball, piano, and photography, many of which are self-taught. He was a great basketball player, practicing and training until an accident prevented him from taking up the sport professionally.

But his love for basketball was so pronounced that his stage name Suga was derived from his position in basketball called the shooting guard.

Suga has an INFP personality

According to a Soompi listing, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) indicates that Suga is a Sensing-Intuitive-Introvert (INFP). It makes sense since Suga is always very altruistic and generous.

Suga has an on-and-off relationship with fashion

Suga understands that BTS members must maintain an aura on stage, so he acknowledges the role of fashion in live performances. He told Billboard: “Music is no longer just about listening. I think images are very important. ”He understands how music complements fashion and art, but when he’s not acting, he likes to keep his wardrobe simple.

When he’s not on tour, he can be found relaxing in comfortable, oversized clothing. At the same time, he has his quirky tastes – he’s expressed his knack for bracelets, king rings, and the like.

Suga didn’t want to be a rapper

In his own words, Suga really wanted to become a songwriter, “I didn’t want to become a rapper, I wanted to become a songwriter. That’s why I joined the agency. I was cheated on in BTS.”

After that, Suga could never have imagined or anticipated what signing up with Big Hit Entertainment would entail. He often jokes about how the agency’s founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk tricked him into joining BTS, “He told me I’d be in a group like 1TYM. He said I wouldn’t have to dance, just dance. a little bit. He said all I had to do was focus on rapping. ”

Suga considered the most outspoken of BTS

Suga is considered the most outspoken member of the group, in a positive way, of course. He has been very vocal about the social causes he supports and his charitable efforts.

As mentioned above, he also spoke openly about mental health. He knows the influence he exerts on BTS fans and is using it to do good always.



