Suga defies gravity in HOME performance at BTS Week

Maybe BTS’s Suga has a hidden ability and fans witnessed it during his most recent performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Can Min Yoongi defy gravity?

The boys of BTS are taking over American television, for 5 nights K-pop artists will present 5 shows on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’; yesterday was his second show on the show.

The track they presented was ‘HOME’ a funny song that is included in the record material ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and that talks about the tours, concerts and experiences of the band outside their country.

The concept of the ‘HOME’ show on BTS WEEK was to invite fans to their home. The production of the show was incredible because they mixed different scenarios to give ARMY a familiar feeling.

In one of the first shots of the performance video there is a revolving room and the followers of the K-pop band were impressed by Suga’s skill. Does the idol have the power to defy gravity?

SUGA SHOWS HIS TALENT TO CHALLENGE GRAVITY IN THE ‘HOME’ SHOW ON BTS WEEK.

Min Yoongi is known for prophesying the future, like when his band is going to win an award or when his colleagues want to reach a goal, it is a talent that the young rapper has; On the second day of BTS Week, he revealed a skill that ARMY was unaware of.

At the beginning of ‘HOME’ there is a large room that turns, inside are the members of the band, who are struggling to remain standing, as the set was built to create an impressive illusion.

As the room turned, the boys leaned towards new places and Suga kept to a wall, where no one else was. Jimin leaned next to his partner at a certain point and so did J-Hope, both of them had a hard time staying on their feet, except for Yoongi.

In the clip you can see how the ‘Dynamite’ interpreter stays on that place without falling, he didn’t even have any problems being in that position, until it was time to get down and he took a little jump to stand up.

Suga’s new ability impressed fans, who quickly took to their social media and talked about how the boy from Daegu city in South Korea defied gravity during ‘HOME’ performance on the second day of BTS Week in ‘The Tonight Show’.

