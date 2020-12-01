Suga cries over the success of Life Goes On on Billboard

Bangtan Sonyeondan fans and members were eagerly awaiting the reveal of Life Goes On’s Billboard spot, and Suga couldn’t contain his excitement.

After the release of BE, the boys of BTS were awarded great achievements and new records, all thanks to the support that their fans gave to this album and each of the tunes. It was recently announced in which position Life Goes On debuted on the Billboard chart and Suga shared the moment with ARMY.

The fans kept waiting for the results that would be announced with the beginning of a new week, but also the idols and the creative team were attentive to the news.

EMOTION OVERCOMES SUGA FOR BTS’S NEW NUMBER 1

Bangtan Sonyeondan took first place on the popularity chart for the Hot 100, this time thanks to Life Goes On. Producer PDogg posted a special message for this achievement, thanking everyone for their hard work.

Suga also revealed his feelings upon hearing this news, arousing the tenderness of the fans. The idol made a post on Weverse where he only placed Hangul letters representing crying faces, thus capturing his emotion at this pleasant surprise.

Taehyung also reappeared on Weverse, the idol displaying a graceful style that made his fans’ hearts race.



