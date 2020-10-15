Suga BTS: 10 facts you should know about the rapper

Suga belongs to the group BTS and he has undoubtedly won over many fans, that is why if you love him these data about him cannot be missed.

BTS is not only a K-Pop group, but it is quite a phenomenon. This South Korean boy band has caught the world’s attention with their music and youthful charms, and among the seven members is Suga, originally named Min Yoon-gi, who is the lead rapper.

And since it is not surprising that fans want to know more about their favorite BTS members, we leave you a series of data that you definitely need to know, so as not to leave a blind spot on Suga.

Since Suga is not only an incredible artist, but also a great person who is very easy to admire, if more preamble here we leave you 10 interesting facts.

1. Suga and love

The BTS members have maintained that they don’t have time to date. Suga has said that he works all day from morning to night, then repeats the same thing every day, so he has no time for romance.

2. Write from the heart

One of the things Min Yoon-gi likes to do the most is write. Suga mentioned that now he tries to write from his heart. This is how his lyrics can reflect a more intimate, dark and contemplative side.

3. Suga and mental health

Suga is a strong advocate for mental health and has said, “We think that people who have the platform to talk about those things should really talk more, because they say depression is something that you go to the hospital and they diagnose you, but you can’t really know until the doctor talks to you. ”

4. Love basketball

Suga is an athlete and his diverse interests include basketball, piano, and photography, many of which are self-taught. He was a regular in basketball, practicing and training until an accident prevented him from taking up the sport professionally.

5. INFP personality

According to a list from Soompi, Suga’s Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is an Intuitive-Introverted-Sensing-Sensing (INFP). It makes sense since Suga is always very altruistic and generous.

6. Intermittent relationship with fashion

Suga understands that BTS members must maintain an aura on stage, so he acknowledges the role of fashion in live performances. He told Billboard: “Music is no longer just about listening. I think images are very important. ”

7. I didn’t want to be a rapper

In his own words, the BTS rapper actually wanted to become a songwriter, “I didn’t want to become a rapper, I wanted to become a songwriter. That’s why I joined the agency. ”

8. Suga was “tricked” by Big Hit Entertainment

Suga could never have imagined or anticipated what signing up for Big Hit Entertainment would entail. He often jokes about how the agency’s founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk tricked him into joining BTS, “He told me I’d be in a [hip-hop] group like 1TYM. He said no. I would have to dance, just dance a little bit. He said all I had to do was focus on rapping. ”

The fans have voted, @BTS_twt takes home Top Social Artist at the #BBMAs Check out the complete winners list, updating live: https://t.co/8Vm4Ynx0JI pic.twitter.com/rsFjoZbPuS — billboard (@billboard) October 15, 2020

9. Considered the most outspoken of the group

Suga is considered the most outspoken member of the group, in a positive way, of course. He has been very vocal about the social causes he supports and his charitable efforts. As mentioned above, he also spoke openly about mental health. He knows the influence it exerts on BTS fans and is using it forever.

10. No time for tattoos

Suga has never had a tattoo, but thinks that a tattoo can be interpreted negatively. He has plans to get a small and discreet one and could do it for charity.



