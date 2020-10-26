Suga becomes a reporter and interviews Jungkook

The boys of BTS have been interviewed countless times, this time, Suga was in charge of asking Jungkook many things, the members of Beyond The Scene were surprised by the responses of Golden Maknae.

BTS is ready to make their comeback with the album ‘BE’, a different musical production, as it has the creative participation of the 7 idols of the Big Hit Entertainment company.

The performers of ‘Dynamite’ have been interviewed by great figures on world television, but some time ago, Min Yoongi showed his talent for carrying an interesting and entertaining conversation. Bangtan rapper Sonyeondan interviewed Jungkook for the DVD of ‘Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’.

JUNGKOOK AND SUGA FROM BTS HAD AN INTIMATE AND SINCERE TALK

Suga asked his BTS partner many things, the Golden Maknae answered with all the sincerity that characterizes him, one of the rapper’s first questions was what he preferred: the Internet or music and the minor member of the Bangtan Boys chose the music.

Jin commented that the singer of ‘My Time’ cannot live without music, it is a very important aspect for Jungkook, the other fellow Seokjin agreed with his observation.

Min Yoongi told Jungkook:

Do you love music a lot?

And Jungkook replied by commenting that it is one of his greatest loves and ended:

I came out of the womb singing

Upon hearing this phrase, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and J-Hope began to imitate the sounds of a baby singing and making noises. What did you think of Suga’s interview with Jungkook?

