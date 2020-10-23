Suga and this BTS idol are definitely a duo created by fate

Suga is super talented, but he has also proven to be a great friend, so much so that his connection with this BTS idol seems to be created by fate.

Without a doubt, the idols of BTS have created incredible bonds between them, but how in every group there are always friendships that stand out from the rest and this time in Somagnews we are going to talk about the friendship between Suga and J-hope.

Suga and J-Hope from BTS are very close, so much so that they are known together as “SOPE” which shows that without a doubt this duo has been created by destiny. Something that the other BTS idols have also recognized.

Suga and J-Hope’s friendship from BTS

In many ways, Suga and J-Hope are completely opposites. But that difference is just one of the many reasons why ARMY and the other BTS idols love them so much.

The team behind the funny “Run BTS!” for example, never miss an opportunity to promote “SOPE”. They called J-Hope a “Suga bias”, a kind of adored figure, more than once.

The most recent moment can be seen in episode 112 when BTS plays a complicated word game, where they have to answer “O” or “X”. The behind-the-scenes video for this episode revealed a question about Suga and J-Hope.

The sentence used for the question reads, “I heard that Suga really loves Hobi (J-Hope’s nickname).” Unfortunately, Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, didn’t get the correct answer because his teammate V exchanged their answers at the last minute.

While many fans talked about “SOPE,” its heartwarming moments from the past have once again drawn attention. When both of them trained as Big Hit Entertainment trainees, Suga turned out to be a helper for J-Hope.

During a certain interview, the members were asked to share “unforgettable memories” of the person next to them and Suga had to give one about J-Hope. Min Yoongi decided to speak up when he took J-Hope to the ER.

J-Hope reacted quite well to Suga’s words, saying that he had heard this story many times, Suga continued the story by revealing that he had taken J-Hope to the ER when he was sick, but that was not all Suga had to carry it on his back, which certainly shows the great love and support between these two BTS idols.



