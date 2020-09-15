Suga and Max premiere the MV Blueberry Eyes

Suga and Max’s most recent collaboration already has its own music video, take a look at Blueberry Eyes and the story it tells us.

The singer Max Schneider had announced that his album Color Vision would have a collaboration with Suga, the song they prepared is called Blueberry Eyes and now you can see the video that Max revealed for this melody.

The clip begins by showing us a bathtub full of blackberries where Max shares time with a girl, and a surprise appears when taking a blueberry it turns into an engagement ring that this singer gives to his companion.

The couple continue to gift us scenes in which we see them surrounded by blue clothing and items, but when they are both ready to say their vows as part of their wedding, they actually lipsync the rap that is performed by Suga in this song.

The romantic scenes between Max and the protagonist of the video continue, they dance in the living room of an elegant residence and he plays a melody on the piano for her.

Meanwhile, the lyrics of Blueberry Eyes tell us about the emotional experience of sharing your day to day with the person you love, since you enjoy any moment by your side and everything seems much better.

The premiere of this MV managed to gather more than 101 thousand spectators for the premiere of the melody that is part of the album Color Vision, have you heard it yet?

You can check out the music video for Blueberry Eyes below:

