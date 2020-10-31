Suga and J-Hope vow to visit Indian Army

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook spoke to the Indian media and promised to visit the country when the pandemic is over.

Like many other countries, BTS also has a large fan base in India. However, the septet has not yet visited the country or hosted a concert. Fans have been looking forward to RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to travel to the country and meet the Indian fandom.

Judging from her recent interaction with NDTV, it seems that the dream of seeing BTS perform in India could finally come true after the pandemic. The septet confessed their desire to visit India and meet the fans of that region of the world.

As the members greet fans with the traditional ‘Namaste’, Namjoon confessed that one day he hopes to give this greeting in person. “If time passes, and when all this crazy stuff ends, we want to be there and see the ARMY of India, and have this energy together” said the leader of BTS.

“So we really want to, say namaste, really be there and give our voices in person.” RM added. As we mentioned in The Truth News, BTS has become one of the most popular Korean groups in India.

J-Hope and Suga wish to visit the ARMY of India

Echoing the same sentiments, Hobi said: “We want to see our fans in India and show them our live performances. We hope that the day this pandemic will end soon.”

Suga added that the septet is as eager as the fandom to meet. “We hear that ARMY in India has shown us great love and support. We want to tell you that we look forward to seeing you as well and hope that day will come soon,” said the rapper.



