Suga and his inability to say NO to V in ‘Run BTS’

In a new episode of ‘Run BTS’ it was shown once again that Suga can never say no to V, this happened with Taegi.

To avoid missing the most famous South Korean idols of the moment, ‘Run BTS’ is a safe option for ARMY as we can see RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook having fun in episodes of competitive games.

If this is the first time you hear this term, Somagnews explains. ‘Run BTS’ is a variety show that features the seven members of BTS having fun in teams or even individually, and they indulge in activities based on the theme of each episode.

Now, in episodes 112 and 113 they had the Dalbang school theme where the BTS members pretended to be students while Jin was the teacher alias MC. It was here where the duo Taegi (Yoongi and Taehyung) showed who is the one who most succumbs to the charms of the other.

V the insistent and charismatic member of BTS

In the episode we saw Suga and TaeTae’s team as the true masters of laughter, especially during P.E.’s round of limbo. Class. The first few times, Taegi was able to successfully pass through pole, but the last round saw Suga on the verge of giving up.

yoongi tried so much to change taehyung’s mind but then did what he wanted he can’t say no😭 pic.twitter.com/4YOyV6KyjW — erica⁷ 𓃠 (@sugaIegend) October 27, 2020

But as Jungkook and Jimin’s competitive sides showed up they made them want to try one more time, which meant Yoon Gi and Taehyung had a chance too. But since they were sure to come second after Namjoon and Hobi, Suga tried to convince V that it wasn’t necessary.

However, the ever inquisitive Taehyung (V) wanted to give it one last try, and finally, rapper Suga surrendered to TaeTae’s adorable pleading eyes and immediately said that he was fine.

This caused the members to fall to the ground laughing at Taegi’s antics while BTS ARMY proved once again that Suga will never be able to say no to V.



