Suda51 Had Meetings With Marvel About Partnership For Possible Game

Marvel: Legendary No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51, recently stated that he wants to make a game for Marvel — but it all depends on how the negotiations with the House of Ideas unfold.

In an interview recently given to the Japanese vehicle Automaton, Suda revealed that he had met with the comic book publisher to talk about the possibility of releasing a game in partnership.

The chat, which was originally about how the Grasshopper Manufacture is getting ready to hold a major recruitment drive, with a view to bolstering the studio to work on titles in the future.

When asked what the studio’s plan was, Suda revealed that his team plans to release three games over the next 10 years, and that their initial goal is to create original franchises.

“Up until now, we’ve generally worked with publishers that have their own intellectual property,” said Grasshopper’s CEO, adding that in those cases his team gets a quote and makes games to order. “From now on, we want to create three new series and release them one by one,” he explained.

He stated, however, that he would still be willing to work on existing series that are original and attractive works, and that’s when the superhero publisher entered the discussion. “I think it will depend on the discussions we had with Marvel Studios”, added the game designer, also saying that if they offer something good, he will think about it.