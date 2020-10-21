Sucker Punch seeks expert narrative writer in feudal Japan

The North American studio is preparing its next project and, although it makes explicit what it is about, it does give clues to something that invites us to think about continuity.

Sucker Punch Productions has announced a new job opening to add a narrative writer to its staff. The North American studio based in Bellevue, Washington, is already working on upcoming projects after signing its biggest critical and best seller, Ghost of Tsushima, on PS4. Although it is not clear what exactly they are working on, whether a totally new title or a sequel to the Jin Sakai adventure, the indications point more to the latter: the postulate must have great knowledge of feudal Japan.

Responsibilities and requirement of the vacancy: seasoned in feudal Japan

“Sucker Punch is looking for a Narrative Writer to join our team of writers and thus help achieve attractive narrative content for our next projects,” they state on the official website.

The responsibilities of the person chosen, given that it is a single vacancy for this role – they have more open offers, but this is new – would be, mainly, to write “high quality dialogues” adjusting to specific dates for a wide variety of characters that live in a specific period of history. That is when details appear that can stoke the desires of those who expect a Ghost of Tsushima 2 (or whatever it may end up calling in case there is a sequel in the future); since “knowledge in the history of feudal Japan” and “desire to write stories based on feudal Japan” are requested.

Other details specified in the vacancy are also interesting. On the one hand, it is made clear that a person with experience in launching “open world AAA games” is being sought, a person capable of being self-critical to give and receive feedback.

In summary, Sucker Punch is looking for someone with experience in high-budget, open-world video games and an expert in the history of Feudal Japan, synonyms that match the context of Ghost of Tsushima. However, we insist that there is no information in this regard.



