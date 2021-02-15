Such a great sun: Johanna getting closer

Fans of Such a Big Sun are going to be surprised this week. A new reconciliation occurs. Johanna falls under the spell of Julien.

And in the next episodes, everything becomes more complicated for the characters of the series. Ouch!

For his part, Eliott continues to bring great moments to the fans. Since the start of his mission, the young man has known very difficult times.

And yet, Eve’s son is still very determined. Moreover, his mission has turned into a great family story. Not easy then.

Moreover, in the next episodes Eliott could well and truly have everyone back. Things will therefore get more complicated.

But Such a Great Sun is not just a great story of mysteries. Indeed, there is always love in the air. What to melt the fans of the series therefore.

And in the next episodes, Johanna could well experience a new romance. And for good reason, the pretty blonde seems to fall for Julien.

JOHANNA (SUCH A BIG SUN) CLOSE TO JULIEN

Indeed, Johanna will then get closer to Julien. In fact, this couple is eagerly awaited by fans of the series.

And for good reason, Johanna puts her talents as a lawyer at the service of the business of Arthur and Manon’s dad.

It must be said that nothing is easy for Julien. His marriage to Alice is then a very toxic relationship. But from now on, there is then a heart to take in A so great sun.

In the next episodes, the young woman does not intend to stop there. Alice’s ex-husband and Alice are brought closer together. Indeed, the defense of the company L. Cosmetics is not over.

This story could therefore begin in Such a great sun. But Mickaël Beaulieu does not agree.

He then wants to win back the pretty seductress. But the latter does not seem very receptive. To be continued.