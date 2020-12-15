Such a great sun: Hassan ready to end it for good with Kira!

In the next episode of the soap opera Such a big sun, Hassan could take action and put an end to young Kira.

Attention spoilers! Does Kira live these last days in the next episode of the series A so big sun? Hassan might want to eliminate him. MCE tells you more.

The ordeal continues for Kira in the soap opera Un si grand soleil. By the weekend Janet tells him she will be out of the hospital soon.

In fact, Kira can count on an educator to pick her up. Problem, he will come to take her to an educational center. Which she firmly refuses!

So the teenager is already planning to escape. However, his plan risks failing because of Hassan. Indeed, the latter plans to kill her.

So Hassan is going to put on a nurse’s costume in order to go undercover at the hospital. Then, in all discretion, it will settle into Kira’s room.

At first, Kira thinks he just came to get her. But she understands his intentions when he points his gun at her.

So, will this character of Such a Bright Sun ever pull the trigger? Viewers will have the answer this Tuesday, December 15 …

SO BIG SUN: ANOTHER INTRIGUE

In the series Un si grand soleil, another plot holds the viewers in suspense. In particular the one concerning the couple formed by Manu and Elsa.

Indeed, Manu would like her to put her bags down in the Cévennes. However, Elsa does not intend to stay there forever. The young woman, who can no longer live without him, wants to stay there only a few months.

At the same time, Elsa asks Manu to fight to keep her daughter. Will he listen to the advice of the woman of his life in Un si grand soleil?

What about Virgil? Indeed, he wants to find a quick and easy way to fill his pockets. Thus, he seeks Eliott. The latter then offered him a plan to resell cigarettes in Nîmes. What does not interest him …



