Such a great sun: an old character is making a comeback!

Since 2018 Such a big sun never ceases to amaze its fans. Thus, many departures and arrivals have taken place.

In fact, the departure of some of the main characters from the series seems very complicated. This is the case, for example, of Gary Guénaire or Mélanie Robert.

The couple never made a comeback in So Big Sun. But with the series, viewers can expect anything.

And yet, some actors have left to come back better. Christophe played by Hubert Benhamdine or Elsa played by Julie Boulanger. In short, the return of certain characters is therefore very happy to the fans.

And that, the writers understood it well. Thus, this list should then grow. And yes, a former actor of So Big Sun was spotted on the set of the show.

Hugues Ancelin, played by Renaud Danner would therefore be back. The latter is married to Elisabeth Bastide and has not hesitated to stir up trouble within his family.

Besides, he even kidnapped Arthur. His departure from the series was prompted by his death. So his return is very surprising.

So, reincarnation or going back? The hypotheses are therefore bursting. It could also be that Julien Bastide has hallucinations and thus sees him again in his dreams.

In any case, on the Insta post of Such a Great Sun, there is so much doubt. It is then said, “Is he back on the set with Jeremy Banster?” Ideas ? ” To be continued.