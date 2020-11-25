Such a bright sun: Virgil dares to point a gun at Camille!

Elsa and Virgil missed their heist in So Big Sun. Camille will soon make a strange discovery. Virgil and Elsa’s plan failed in Such a Great Sun. The two robbers try to remain discreet, but Camille will soon discover everything. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

For several days, Manu tried everything to find Elsa in Un si grand soleil. He knew that the latter was up to something bad and had spoken about it with Virgil. Still, the man lied to him because he was planning a robbery with Elsa.

Both characters wanted to do a heist, but it went very badly. Elsa was injured in the abdomen and is in terrible pain. So she was able to count on the captain’s help and Virgil is by her side too.

Manu is still in love with Elsa and therefore wanted to protect her. He found her a home and did everything to keep her out of the heist investigation. Nevertheless, he risks big and could end up endangering his career.

Elsa stays with Manu the time to recover from her injury. However, in tonight’s episode of So Great Sun, Camille will fall from above and come face to face with the robber.

A BIG SUN: CAMILLE NOSE TO NOSE WITH ELSA!

In this new episode of Sunshine, Becker finds that the investigation of the shooting is not moving fast enough. He will therefore put pressure on Manu to find new evidence. By absolutely wanting to protect Elsa, the policeman will make a big mistake.

Indeed, as revealed in an extract from France 2, Elsa and Virgil will always be with Manu and will rest. Virgil will want to do some work for their new project, but the woman will not be very excited. For her, it will take too long.

While they are in the middle of a discussion, Camille will disobey Manu and go to his house. Virgil goes to panic when he hears a noise on the landing and takes out his gun. The young girl will come face to face with Elsa and Virgil and will understand everything.

Elsa is going to be very afraid that Camille will speak to Laetitia in Un si grand soleil. Indeed, Manu could lose custody of his daughter by protecting Elsa …



