Such a bright sun: Hassan is ready to do it to silence Kira!

Kira is in danger in Such a Big Sun. the young woman is in the hospital but Hassan is determined to shut her up for good.

In Such a Big Sun, Kira isn’t in a good position. And Virgil neither. As we recall, the young man has just been indicted after shooting him. But he invokes self-defense. For her part, Kira is in danger.

We remind you, at the campsite, Virgil was ambushed. And it even ended in a shootout. Kira then tried to shoot Virgil, who retaliated by shooting him in the abdomen. But resenting himself deeply, he rushed at her, asking her to hold on.

The young woman’s days were in danger. She then had to undergo emergency surgery. But luckily, Kira was doing pretty well in Sunshine So Big. To the great relief of Virgil who was more afraid for his health than his indictment.

Having recovered a little, Elise goes to question Kira in the hospital. The latter explains to Elise that she had to shoot Virgil. She had no choice. A little enigmatic words that will not satisfy the investigators.

SO BIG SUN: KIRA AT RISK OF DEATH?

Elise then returns to the police station. She’s trying to get more information on Kira. Eventually, she finds her file and realizes that the young woman is only 15 years old. The policewoman of So Big Sun is in shock. She wasn’t expecting it.

Kira was at home and couldn’t stand her life. So she decided to flee two years ago. Living in the street and with the wind. In the evening, Claire meets Kira. But this one is not very talkative. She doesn’t want to talk.

And it would be better. Because someone hates him in So Big Sun. And this is Hassan. He doesn’t want Kira toss them to the police and then decides to silence her. Is the young woman in danger?



