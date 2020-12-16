Such a bright sun: Elizabeth gives Alain a second chance!

In Un si grand soleil, Elizabeth finally decides to give Alain another chance. Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

Elizabeth gives Alain a second chance in Un si grand soleil!

We are all fans of Such a great sun! Yes, in the space of two years, this soap opera has established itself as France 2’s benchmark for series. Awesome, isn’t it?

Indeed, every evening, young and old follow the adventures of our favorite heroes.

But if Un si grand soleil works so well, it’s mainly thanks to its ultra-touching characters.

Yep, the characters in this series are really super endearing. In short, we love Lucie, Manu, Alicem but also Elizabeth!

In fact, the latter will decide to give Alain a second chance in the next episode of Un si grand soleil. Yes, the two cakes will even have a date!

In the next episode of Such a Bright Sun, Elizabeth makes an important decision. Indeed, the pretty brunette decides to give Alain a second chance. Too cool, right?

Indeed, knowing that Alain is very depressed, Claire goes to speak to Elizabeth to find out if there is still hope for a potential relationship between them.

So she joins the businesswoman at the spa, and encourages her to call Alain so that they can finally clear up their misunderstanding. Finally, seeing Claire’s determination, Elizabeth cracks and agrees to see Alain again over a coffee.

After talking a lot, and explaining their misunderstanding, Alain and Elizabeth finally confide in their respective love lives.

Very accomplices, the two characters will even meet at Elizabeth’s, for a champagne picnic! Very cool !

So, does Elizabeth and Alain’s relationship have a future in Un si grand soleil?

To find out, you will have to watch the next episodes!

