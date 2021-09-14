Succession: Season 3 Earns Release Date on HBO

HBO has announced that the series Succession returns to its Sunday programming schedule on October 17, 2021. The production promises big thrills to viewers given the issues left over from the second season.

Winner of the Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020, Succession tells the story of a traditional American family, whose routine is completely focused on business.

The Roys are famous for a company that owns a powerful media conglomerate. However, internal crises exposed several details about its members, which further evidenced the intense feeling of distrust.

In addition to a life full of luxuries, these family members also have their loyalty put to the test, as well as other issues that show how this juncture of ties can be extremely dysfunctional.

Succession: Learn about new episodes of the HBO series

As previously reported, every time a new episode is aired on television, it will soon be available on HBO Max.

The production’s cast features Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens in the leading roles.

Season three will also feature special guests, including Alexander Skarsgård, Adrien Brody, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova, filling all nine episodes scheduled by the directors.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the expectation is that new confrontations between the members of the Roy family will take place throughout the narrative to be presented next month. According to images already released by the network, it is possible that a real family war will literally end up happening, especially on account of Logan Roy and his son, Kendall.

The third season of Succession will be released on October 17, 2021.