Succession: HBO Releases Thoughtful Season 3 Trailer

Succession: The 3rd season of Succession opens in a month, with lots of conflicts and family dramas. HBO has released a new trailer detailing the comeback of their 2020 Emmy-winning series, and it seems the world is eyeing the Roy’s next steps.

After a production delay due to the covid-19 pandemic, Jesse Armstrong’s drama series is already confirmed for release date of October 17th and high profile cast reinforcements: Adrien Brody (The Pianist), as a billionaire investor and activist , and Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), who will play a tech man.

At the end of Season 2, in a predictable but fascinating twist, Kendall Roy publicly expelled her father, revealing that Logan Roy knew about the cruise scandal and covered it up. Roman and Shiv Roy must choose their sides as an all-out war breaks out in the family. Greg has teamed up with Kendall, but Shiv’s husband Tom may be on the fence due to the difficult state of their marriage.

Succession’s dark humor is one of the highlights of his remarkable writing, led by the acting ability of Kieran Culkin, who stars opposite Skarsgård in the official new trailer. Brody, on the other hand, makes a snarky comment about how complicated the Roy family is.

Watch the new Succession Season 3 trailer:

The new trailer follows the tone of the series, with alternating moments of humor and lightness, punctuated by high tension and drama. The first two seasons lead to the moment the family arrives now.

Season 3 should be about what happens in the future. Will family rivalry end or last for the entire series? The new trailer points to a turning point in the four brothers’ relationship, with Connor Roy looking to enter the race for control of WaystarRoyco.

Keep it on the agenda: Succession’s third season premieres on HBO on October 17th. It will also be possible to watch the series on the HBO Max platform.