Succession: Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody Join The Series

Succession: Oscar winner Adrien Brody is joining the 3rd season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series, Succession. In addition to him, Alexander Skarsgard returns to the station in a recurring role.

As a guest actor, Brody will play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes instrumental in the battle for Waystar ownership. Skarsgard will play a character named Lukas Matsson, who is described as a great founder and CEO of a confrontational technology company.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) starts the next year in a dangerous position. Struggling to secure family, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Production on the third season of Succession is currently underway.

Brody won the Oscar and the Caesar Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the Holocaust survivor, Wladislaw Szpilman, in the film The Pianist, by Roman Polanski. He recently completed the production of Searchlight’s untitled mystery and murder feature, alongside Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

The actor also stars in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, The French Dispatch, and the HBO untitled drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, in which he will play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley.

Meanwhile, Skarsgard is already an HBO veteran, winning an Emmy for his role in Big Little Lies and receiving a lot of critical attention.

Succession is led by Jesse Armstrong, who is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the work. Other executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

The premiere date for the third season of production has not yet been released. So stay tuned to find out more!