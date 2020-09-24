Subscription decision for Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office shared for the new subscription system. According to this share, Microsoft is working on an “Office package” in 2021, apart from its classic subscription. It is said that this new subscription package will be available for both Windows and Mac users in the second half of next year.

Microsoft Office is rolling up for new subscription system

Microsoft announced the announcement in a post. In the first paragraph of the announcement, Microsoft Ignite 2020 Edition, the company says that future versions of Exchange Server, SharePoint Server, Skype for Business Server and Project Server will be available in the second half of 2021 and can only be used with the purchase of a subscription license. The subscription draws attention by granting access to support, product updates, security and time zone patches.

Well what does it mean? So in this article, it is briefly conveyed that a new version of Office will come next year with a one-time payment system. Why was such an application needed? Microsoft 365 has been used for years to get Office applications. This subscription, which causes a high volume, allows users to access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and other applications for a monthly payment.

If you wanted to make a single payment for these services, there was a way to do this, but there were certain problems such as some update problems and problems between subscription systems. The company wants to avoid these and switches to the new subscription system next year. Although there is no explanation at the price point, the prices are not expected to be very suitable.



