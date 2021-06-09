Subnautica already achieves resolution above 1080p on PlayStation 5

Subnautica: Those who bought Subnautica and were waiting for the opportunity to run the game in a resolution higher than 1080p on the PlayStation 5 can finally do it, because the producer Unknown Worlds released an update for the game with this purpose, which apparently was a bug.

“An update is now available for Subnautica on the PlayStation 5. This update fixes a bug that crashed the game and made it run at 1080p, as well as a physics glitch and another crash,” says the developer’s release.

However, the developer has not revealed what the new resolution is and we will have to wait for more details.

It is noteworthy that, on the Xbox Series X, Subnautica has been running in native 4K since its launch.