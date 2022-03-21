Submerged: Hidden Depths, Analysis. The Flag Scan

Submerged: Hidden Depths: After an irregular first installment, Uppercut Games returns with a more ambitious sequel; we analyze a Stadia exclusive now cross-platform. Submerged: Hidden Depths, the sequel to 2015’s uneven Submerged, is now coming to PC and consoles (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch) after more than a year of temporary exclusivity on Stadia. Thus, the new fable from the Australians Uppercut Games aims to reach a much wider audience with its recent launch on digital platforms, a sequel more ambitious than the original title that expands its base to achieve a more complete video game as a whole, despite maintaining the hallmarks of the brand in each and every one of its aspects. Accompany the brothers Miku and Taku on a post-apocalyptic journey in which we must discover the secrets of a seemingly abandoned world, all through the remains of a civilization that has succumbed to the relentless advance of the oceans… And something else? ? We analyze this new “relaxploration” adventure, as its creators point out, on PC and consoles after its premiere on Stadia.

Explore a world submerged in the ocean

Thus, the new from Uppercut Games goes a step -or several- beyond its previous title, from which it takes its base to broaden its sights and offer the player a more rounded adventure, both visually and in the experience at the controls . Something to keep in mind after an interesting first part but that disappointed in both aspects. And unlike other open world adventures, Submerged: Hidden Depths bets completely on the most peaceful exploration, without enemies of any kind or the possibility of dying, through light puzzles integrated into the scenarios that do not pose any challenge. Its goal is to offer a relaxing, atmospheric experience, with a huge number of objects and mysteries to discover.

As we say, the adventure takes place through an open world submerged by the waters and in which we move by boat between the different exploration areas on foot, small islands of buildings and other structures from the past that stand out from the waters and that They house the different missions of the game. Freedom is absolute to navigate and face each challenge in the order we want, something that is appreciated from the first minute of play. And with the aim of making the experience completely relaxing, elements such as enemies, jumps, abilities or even other characters are conspicuous by their absence. Submerged: Hidden Depths is an interactive story that tells us about the adventures of two brothers facing the immensity of a desolate world.

Miku and Taku: two tormented brothers

Submerged: Hidden Depths revolves around two brothers trying to survive the adversities of a world devoured by both the oceans and a mysterious cataclysm. And it is that the presence of a dark entity, the so-called “black plant”, is found everywhere, capturing any human structure that emerges from the sea and that seems to have something to do with the fatal destiny of said civilization. The brothers, after settling in the area, begin to investigate the ruins that they can reach with their old motorized boat, especially at the initiative of Miku, the sister who has some kind of connection with such a mysterious plant being and who, through her arm , is able to reverse the situation and unravel the enigma. For his part, Taku, the brother, fears that the strange power that his sister possesses will end up driving them away permanently. With this starting point, the game invites us to explore the ruins and the waters in search of any clue that will help unravel the intrigue and, in turn, allow us to advance in the story.