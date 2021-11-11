Subaru Unveils Its First Electric Vehicle

Japanese automaker Subaru presented its first battery-powered electric (Battery Electric Vehicle-BEV) vehicle, Solterra.

Brands that want to show their presence in the electric vehicle industry led by Tesla have been working hard lately. While many manufacturers are already announcing the date when they will bid farewell to fossil fuel vehicles, Subaru, which has been active since 1953, came up with its first battery-powered electric (Battery Electric Vehicle-BEV) vehicle, Solterra.

A first for Subaru, the low-positioned instrument cluster and top-mounted meters enhance the feeling of spacious interior, while the horizontal axis body starting from the hexagonal grille and the protruding dynamic fenders highlight the vehicle’s strong structure.

Subaru enters the electric vehicle market with Solterra

The vehicle, which can produce a total of 215 horsepower thanks to the two electric motors it contains, is home to a 71.4 kWh battery. The average range of the vehicle was announced as 460 km.

Using a new system that drives the front and rear wheels with separate motors, Solterra takes full advantage of the handling provided by all-wheel drive. The e-Subaru Global Platform was developed together with Toyota as a platform exclusive to BEVs, using the know-how from the Subaru Global Platform.



According to Subaru’s statement, the batteries placed on the floor of the vehicle were made a part of the overall structure, thus providing a low center of gravity, high body strength and rigidity.

The vehicle, which increases the feeling of safety on rough or rough roads thanks to the X-Mode AWD control system, has the Grip Control function that ensures both keeping balance and driving at a constant speed on rough roads.



In the event of a collision, the vehicle can transfer the load to multiple body frames, protecting not only the occupants but also the high-voltage equipment. When the technical features of the vehicle, especially the engine, are fully explained, we will share them with you.