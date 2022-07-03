Subaru Solterra 2023: price, configuration and characteristics

Subaru Solterra is the company’s flagship electric car, which has several features. The production of the Solterra followed numerous releases of electric vehicles from several automakers in an attempt to dominate a market that continues to grow. The electric car market is highly competitive, and many automakers are striving to surpass each other. In a market overloaded with electric models such as Volkswagen ID.4, Kia Niro EV or Ford Mach-E, Solterra confirms Subaru’s desire to stay in the market.

The Solterra is an electric crossover created in collaboration with the popular automaker Toyota, and it’s no surprise that the Solterra has several similar body styles and interior design with the BZ4X, the pioneer of the Toyota EV. Subaru claims that the Solterra is its most technologically advanced model, which is said to have powerful off—road capabilities. The design of Solterra’s flagship product is based on the all-electric e-Subaru Global Platform system. The tablet is made up of a combination of the Latin words “sun” and “earth”. While the Solterra is the automaker’s first attempt to create an electric vehicle, more electric models from Subaru are expected as the buzz around electric vehicles grows.

Subaru offers the Solterra in three trim levels and three different price ranges. The basic Premium package is priced at $51,995, and the next Limited package starts at $48,495. Solterra Touring is an elite package, and this model costs from $ 51,995. Compared to the price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Solterra should appeal to those who are looking for a non-luxury electric SUV. All Solterra packages are subject to a federal tax credit of $7,500. Additionally, Subaru argues that Solterra owners in California may be eligible for single-driver lane access, among other government incentives. Potential buyers should take into account that the starting prices for the three complete sets do not include additional fees, such as taxes and shipping/delivery fees.

Features of Subaru Salterra

The basic configuration of the Subaru Solterra, Premium, includes Subaru symmetrical all-wheel drive, 8.3-inch ground clearance, automatic climate control, smooth LED headlights, black mirror housings and 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/60 R18 tires. The Premium package also has a seven-inch LCD display, heated front seats and a wiper de-icer. Other standard features for the entry-level Subaru package include an eight-inch high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay wireless, Android Auto and SiriusXM Radio with a four-month free trial audio system. The following configuration, Limited, offers all the functions of the basic configuration, as well as some others. For example, the wheels have become larger thanks to 20-inch alloy wheels. The Limited package also includes fog lights, roof rails, double spoilers on the rear door, a 12-inch multimedia system, a 360-degree all-round camera, premium Harman Kardon audio speakers and much more. The purchase of the Touring configuration will provide the driver with features that can be found in other configurations and additions, such as a panoramic glass roof with a retractable sun visor, ventilated front seats and a rear-view mirror with automatic dimming.

Despite the impressive external and internal characteristics, Solterra does not meet the technical specifications. With two electric motors capable of generating 215 hp and 249 lb-ft, the Solterra pales in comparison to other models in the electric SUV category. For example, Solterra’s record from zero to 60 mph is 6.5 seconds. In addition, the Subaru Solterra comes with driver assistance technology EyeSight, capable of scanning traffic, maximizing cruise control and warning the driver when he deviates from his lane. This technology is standard for all configurations.